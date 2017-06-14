Tax default: Guests stranded as FIRS seals Warri 4 star hotel

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI – IT was a show of shame for the management and embarrassment for guests at the Golden Tulip, Warri Airports Hotels, Effurun, Delta State as the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, on Tuesday evening sealed the hotel for tax liabilities.

Anita Erine, who led the tax body’s enforcement team on the occasion said that the four star hotel had accumulated Value Added Tax, VAT liabilities of over N15.6Million through 2014 to 2016 years of assessment.

“The chairman of FIRS, Dr. Babatunde Fowler, had signed a warrant to seal this company and the only way we can do otherwise is for you to pay up what you owe or show proof that you have paid,” Erine told the hotel staff on ground.”

Efforts by one of the management staff on ground to explain that the hotel had not been in operation for the said assessment period proved abortive as the enforcement team insisted on document proof.

Erine also rejected appeal by the hotel staff to speak to the owner, a prominent Delta politician with the enforcement team leader repeatedly saying, “Sorry, we are not allowed to speak to people phone on phone. If you have no proof of payment, we are sealing you.”

The FIRS team, aided by mobile policemen went round the hotel rooms, alerting guests and staff to vacate the premises before placing its seals on the entrances and its gates chained under lock and key.

The team had earlier sealed Kevwe Construction Company, Okwokoko, for similar VAT default to the tone of N84.4m, while Ishaka Hotels and Tebelos Hotels, both on Refinery Road, Effurun, had a day of grace based on undertaking to resolve their liabilities or get sealed.

The post Tax default: Guests stranded as FIRS seals Warri 4 star hotel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

