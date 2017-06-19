‘Taxing’ double challenge for SuperSport, KCCA in Nigeria

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | South African club SuperSport United could field separate teams under different coaches this week when they play two major matches within five days.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria outfit tackle title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a CAF Confederation Cup matchday 4 clash.

Four days later SuperSport meet Orlando Pirates in a South African FA Cup final being staged during the domestic close season because of fixture congestion.

“It is taxing to play Mazembe and Pirates within five days,” admitted Confederation Cup leading scorer, seven-goal Jeremy Brockie.

“But facing a strong team like Mazembe before the cup final is good for us,” added the 29-year-old former New Zealand striker.

SuperSport could field the same side in Pretoria Tuesday and in Durban Saturday, and risk injuries and weariness affecting their chances of retaining the FA Cup.

When previously faced with South African and African fixtures within a few days, SuperSport have fielded a virtual reserve team in the CAF matches.

They have also split coaching duties with head coach Stuart Baxter guiding the “domestic” team and assistant Kaitano Tembo the “CAF” side.

England-born Baxter officially leaves SuperSport after the final to coach South Africa having masterminded a shock Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win in Nigeria when in temporary charge.

A SuperSport side lacking many first choices came from two goals behind to hold Mazembe 2-2 in Lubumbashi this month with Teboho Mokoena nodding the equaliser.

“We made sure the most influential Mazembe players were not allowed time on the ball and that affected their teamwork,” said Brockie.

SuperSport, Mazembe and Horoya of Guinea have five points and Mounana of Gabon none halfway through Group D with the clubs finishing first and second advancing to the quarter-finals.

Kampala Capital City Authority are away to Rivers United of Nigeria in Group A having completed a Ugandan double at the weekend by beating Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in the cup final.

All six matches in the group have been won by the home team, leaving FUS Rabat of Morocco and KCCA on six points and Club Africain of Tunisia and Rivers on three.

Record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia visit Group B strugglers Platinum Stars of South Africa having won 3-0 at home this month.

Group C pacesetters Zesco United of Zambia are away to Recreativo Libolo of Angola in a top-versus-bottom clash.

CAF Confederation Cup matchday 4 fixtures this week (times GMT):

Group A

Tuesday

At Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) (1500)

At Rades, Tunisia

Club Africain (TUN) v FUS Rabat (MAR) (2100)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

FUS 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

KCCA 3 2 0 1 4 5 6

Africain 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Rivers 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

