Tboss, Kemen reconcile after #BBNaija “beef”

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality Show housemates, Tokunbo Idowu popularly called Tboss, and Ekemini Ekerete also known as Kemen, have finally reconciled, after two months of “beef”. Kemen, a ship manager turn fitness entrepreneur, was disqualified for fondling Tboss without her consent while she was asleep in the BBNaija house. According to media reports, the peace process tagged, ‘reconciliation get together,’ took place early hours of Monday at Planet Work Night club in Abuja.

