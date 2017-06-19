Tboss, Kemen reconcile after #BBNaija “beef”

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality Show housemates, Tokunbo Idowu popularly called Tboss, and Ekemini Ekerete also known as Kemen, have finally reconciled, after two months of “beef”. Kemen, a ship manager turn fitness entrepreneur, was disqualified for fondling Tboss without her consent while she was asleep in the BBNaija house. According to media reports, the peace process tagged, ‘reconciliation get together,’ took place early hours of Monday at Planet Work Night club in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

