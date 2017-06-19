Tboss pictured with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke, Iyanya, Bovi & Falz

TV reality star, Tboss Idowu took to social media to share the pictures she had with some celebrities at the Creative community meet and greet with the US Consulate General. The Big Brother Naija 2nd runner up was pictured with the likes of Stephanie Okereke, Omotola Jalade, Falz, Iyanya, Bovi and her ‘controversial boo’ …

