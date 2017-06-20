TCN reinforces Hadejia substation – Nigeria Today
TCN reinforces Hadejia substation
THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has carried out the reinforcement of the Hadejia132/33KV substation with an additional 60 MVA power transformer as part of efforts to improve power supply in Nigeria.
