TCN reinforces Hadejia substation – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 20, 2017


The News

TCN reinforces Hadejia substation
Nigeria Today
THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has carried out the reinforcement of the Hadejia132/33KV substation with an additional 60 MVA power transformer as part of efforts to improve power supply in Nigeria. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here …
