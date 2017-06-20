TCN reinforces Hadejia substation

By Prince Okafor

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has carried out the reinforcement of the Hadejia132/33KV substation with an additional 60 MVA power transformer as part of efforts to improve power supply in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by General Manager, Public Affairs, Seun Olagunju, TCN said the completion has increased the capacity of the station with additional 48 megawatts connecting three important feeders.

Mrs. Olagunju indicated that the three feeders are Nguru in Yobe State, Kafin Hausa and Gumel Emirates in Jigawa State. Prior to this reinforcement, the substation in Hadejia had two old power transformers of 15MVA and 7.5MVA capacity which were installed in 1991 and 2003 respectively.

She stated that the effective combined capacity of the two old transformers was only 18MW. According to her, the limited capacity had created significant overload of the transformers, leading to poor supply quality and consistent load shedding in the area.

However, with the completion of this project, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company can relieve the old transformers by transferring some connections to the new transformer in order to pick the increased load and provide more reliable power supply.

She said that, the reinforcement of this station will go a long way in improving the electricity supply and socio-economic wellbeing of approximately 1.5 million people living in parts of Yobe and Jigawa state.

Olagunju indicated that with the support of Federal Ministries of Finance and Power, it was working to secure funding from one of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) to finance the reconstruction of the existing Kaduna to Kano 330KV single circuit transmission line.

Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, Interim Managing Director of TCN, indicated that it plans to reconstruct the existing single circuit Kaduna to Kano line by upgrading it to a 330kV double circuit line.

He disclosed that TCN had concluded plans to build a bigger transmission system, based on increasing demand for electricity in Kano and its environs.

According to him, the performance of several new transmission lines already constructed or under construction are dependent on completion of the Kaduna-Kano 330kv transmission line; Kano-Katsina 330KV transmission line, Katsina-Daura 132KV transmission line, Kano-Hadeja 132 KV transmission line and Kano-Duste-Azare 132KV transmission line.

