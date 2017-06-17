Teacher suffocates pupil to death for making noise

A six-year-old nursery school pupil, Guo Jintong, has suffocated to death after her teacher “taped and glued” her mouth for being too chatty. The teacher glued Jintong’s mouth because she was talking too much during morning exercise. The Sun UK reports that the girl was pronounced dead by paramedics after they were called to the […]

The post Teacher suffocates pupil to death for making noise appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

