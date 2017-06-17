Pages Navigation Menu

Teacher suffocates pupil to death for making noise

A six-year-old nursery school pupil, Guo Jintong, has suffocated to death after her teacher “taped and glued” her mouth for being too chatty. The teacher glued Jintong’s mouth because she was talking too much during morning exercise. The Sun UK reports that the girl was pronounced dead by paramedics after they were called to the […]

