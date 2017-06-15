Teaching
No. 13 Ibaji Close
Makurdi, Benue State.
15/6/2017
The Manager,
APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TEACHING
I Amos Yakubu Jacob hail from Nasarawa Doma Local Government.
I was born on 26/7/1986.
I hereby apply for the post of teaching.
I will be glad if my request will be granted.
Thanks.
yours Faithfully,
Amos Yabuku Jacob
