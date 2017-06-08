Pages Navigation Menu

Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried – SIGNAL (press release)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried
Remains of celebrated actress, Moji Olaiya, were on Wednesday buried at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos. Olaiya died in Canada on May 17, following what was reported to be a cardiac arrest, three months after she was delivered of a baby girl.

