Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried

Remains of celebrated actress, Moji Olaiya, were on Wednesday buried at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Olaiya died in Canada on May 17, following what was reported to be a cardiac arrest, three months after she was delivered of a baby girl.

She was 42.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olaiya’s colleagues, friends and family members wept bitterly at the funeral.

An actress, Keji Yusuf, said that Olaiya was like a daughter to her, describing her as a very good person.

“She was fun to be with. Her good smile, gentle manner and soft way of speaking would endear her to you.” She was a nice and respectful person.’’

An actor, Muyiwa Ademola, popularly known as `Authentic’, said that Olaiya cared for everybody.

“She was a down-to-earth person. She carried people’s problems as if they were her own.”

Ademola, however, advised the family to take Olaiya’s death as the will of God, saying, “We cannot query Him.”

Others who attended the burial and paid tribute to the deceased include Fathia Balogun and Ronke Oshodi Oke.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Tears as Moji Olaiya is Buried appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

