Tears As Woman Crushes 3 Children To Death After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State (Graphic Photos)

Tragedy occurred yesterday morning after a woman allegedly killed three children at Redeemed Christian Church at 103 Omuma road in Aba, Abia State.

According to reports, the woman’s car failed brake as she rammed into the kids -crushing them to death in the process. May their souls rest in peace.

Source: Nationalhem.co

So painful, 3 children just like that..

The post Tears As Woman Crushes 3 Children To Death After Her Car Failed Brake In Abia State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

