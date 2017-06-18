Technical Director urges more competitions, sponsorships for Chess – Vanguard
|
Technical Director urges more competitions, sponsorships for Chess
Vanguard
The Technical Director, Lagos State Chess Association (LSCA), Bayo Babalola, on Sunday appealed for more sponsorships of tournaments at the grassroots for the discovery of more talents in chess. Babalola made the call while reviewing the just-concluded …
