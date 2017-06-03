Technological development: Council calls attention to polytechnics, technical institutions

The newly inaugurated governing council of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, on Friday said that the technological development of Nigerian depended much on the products of polytechnics and technical institutions. The members made the observation at their maiden council meeting held in the Polytechnic campus. The council members expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructure development in the institution and commended the Federal Government for its interest in enhancing the growth of polytechnic education in the country.

