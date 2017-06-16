Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Technology is changing face of banking, says Wema Bank ED – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Technology is changing face of banking, says Wema Bank ED
The Nation Newspaper
Technology is changing the way banking is done, with lenders becoming more technology savvy to meet customers' needs, Wema Bank Executive Director of Retail & North Directorate, Moruf Oseni has said. Speaking during the Digital Pay Expo 2017, …
Banking products, services must be customer driven – Wema Bank bossWorldStage

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.