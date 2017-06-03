Pages Navigation Menu

Teenage Boy Shoots His Best Friend Dead For ‘Liking His Girlfriend’s facebook Picture’

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A 15-year-old boy, Alex Pititto has come under fire after shooting and killing his friend for hitting the like button on his girlfriend’s picture on Facebook.

Alex (Facebook)

Francesco Prestia Lamberti, a 19-year-old boy was murdered in cold blood inside a bush in Mileto, Italy.

The young man reportedly described his friend’s action as ‘disrespectful’ to him.

Francesco

Mirror UK

