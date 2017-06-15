Teenager, baby she tried to kill missing

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The 19-year-old teenager, who was arrested for attempting to kill her two-month-old baby in Ikorodu area of Lagos on Monday, has absconded with the baby again.

Vanguard reported that the teenaged nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga.

The secondary school drop-out, as gathered, was impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade Martins, who lives at Igi-Olugbin Street, Bariga, with his parents. But the pregnancy was reportedly rejected by Martins’ parents, who alleged that Ayomide was sleeping around.

The baby was delivered at a traditional birth attendant, TBA, centre at Onalaga Street, Bariga, after which Ayomide left for Igbode town, Ogun State, where eyewitnesses said she was seen roaming the streets.

In the process, one Mrs Ajoke Fatai, who was moved by compassion on noticing that the baby had not been washed in days, took the teenager in.

But the teenager left Fatai’s home last Saturday, with the baby. Members of a vigilante group, who were attracted by movement from a nearby bush, reportedly went to ascertain what it was, only to find a baby, whose head, neck and nose were tied with a piece of cloth, struggling for breath.

It was learned that one of the residents, who recognised the baby as Ayomide’s, subsequently apprehended Mrs Fatai, who related how the teenager left home with the baby.

Ayomide was traced to Bariga, two days later and subsequently taken to the Bariga Police Division, where she was transferred to the Gender Unit at the Command headquarters.

Thereafter, the teenager and her baby were handed over to her supposed mother in-law, Mrs Titilayo Tewogbade, to take care of them.

Mother and child disappear

However, apprehension set in yesterday after mother and child were said to have disappeared.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs Fatai was to report at the Command Headquarters with the nursing mother and her baby yesterday, from where they would be handed over to officials of the Ministry of Youths and Social Development.

When Mrs Fatai reported the disappearance to the Police, she was given 24 hours to look for the missing mother and child.

The Coordinator, Child Protection Network, Shomolu, Toyin Okanlawon, who prevented a mob from attacking the teenager on Monday, reportedly informed the traditional ruler of Bariga of the disappearance of the teenager and her baby.

