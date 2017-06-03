Pages Navigation Menu

Teenager Guns Down Friend for “Liking” Girlfriend’s Facebook Picture

15-year-old Alex Pititto is facing life imprisonment after he allegedly killed his friend for clicking the “like” button on his (Alex) girlfriend’s picture on Facebook. Alex was said to have suspected that the 19-year old victim, Francesco Prestia was having feelings for his girlfriend. The suspect is said to be the son of Ndrangheta mafia boss Salvatore […]

