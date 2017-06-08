Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teenager knocked down by train as she chatted on her phone and used earphones

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 19-year-old girl Pratiksha Natekar, has miraculously survived a train ‘knock-down’ in Mumbai India, after she was run over by a moving train while chatting on her mobile phone.   Natekar survived the impact and was pulled uninjured from the tracks. In CCTV footage,she is seen trying to get on to the busy platform as […]

The post Teenager knocked down by train as she chatted on her phone and used earphones appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.