Teenager reportedly Pleads Guilty to Throwing Marijuana into Kirikiri Prison for his Friend

A 19-year-old teenager, Antonio (surname withdrawn) has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges after being apprehended throwing marijuana weighing 3.3kg into Kirikiri prison. The marijuana had been intended to be for the benefit of an inmate named Taofeek, Punch reports. The accused was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge of drug […]

