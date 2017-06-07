Tehran attacks: Blast at Khomeini mausoleum, parliament under fire – CNN
CNN
Tehran attacks: Blast at Khomeini mausoleum, parliament under fire
Tehran, Iran (CNN) There have been multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to state media. A woman was arrested after a bomb attack and shooting spree wounded two people at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of the city …
