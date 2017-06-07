Teju Babyface, Kenny St Best swell rank of Nigerian authors

When popular comedian, Julius Agwu, published his first book titled Jokes Apart, a few years ago – just before his ‘ill-fated’ adventure into Nigeria’s rugged and unpredictable political terrain – not many people believed that other artistes would follow in his footsteps. But they were proved wrong a couple of weeks ago when Teju Babyface …

The post Teju Babyface, Kenny St Best swell rank of Nigerian authors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

