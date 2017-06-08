Pages Navigation Menu

Telcoms VAT calls’ audit job was at no cost to Nigeria – FIRS

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

CHAIRMAN of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tunde Fowler, has dismissed as fantasy, claim that FIRS awarded huge contracts to a young company known as Active Solution Integrated Synergy without following procurement process. FIRS’ vote for the company, Fowler told the ad-hoc committee on procurement, was on account of the national revenue emergency which demands […]

