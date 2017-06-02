Telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON – The News
|
The News
|
Telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON
The News
The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) says 21 telecommunications operators have gone into extinction in the country in the last 10 years. ALTON Chairman, Mr Gbenga Adebayo made this known during the …
Nigeria's telecoms industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!