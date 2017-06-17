TELL names Ooni, Sanusi joint Man of the Year

The Executive Direc-torate of TELL Communications Limited, publishers of Tell magazine has named the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II as the joint winners of the TELL Man of the year, 2016.

According to a statement signed by the President/Chief Executive Officer of the communications outfit, Mr Nosa Igiebor, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has also been chosen as the TELL Woman of the Year while former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive the special Award of National Icon of Democracy in Nigeria.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state were named as the joint winners of the Governor of the Year.

The maiden edition of TELL Awards for Excellence which will feature awards categories in which persons and institutions deserving of such honours will be celebrated will hold on June 17 2017 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mr Igiebor, in the statement said, “the TELL Awards for Excellence is our latest patriotic initiative, designed to promote and celebrate excellence in all spheres of human endeavour, as part of efforts to accelerate national growth and development.”

The post TELL names Ooni, Sanusi joint Man of the Year appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

