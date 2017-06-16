Tenant damages landlord’s property after eviction

Lagos – A tenant, Patrick Ezenwa, 47, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging his landlord’s property worth N350,000 after being told to quit.

The accused, who resides at Shomide Street, Agege, Ikeja, is facing a charge of wilful damage to property.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Rosemary Ehemegbe, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 18 at the residence.

She said that the accused intentionally damaged the doors, windows, toilet and bathroom before moving out of the house.

Ehemegbe said that the landlord, one Destiny Emeka, who is the complainant, had asked the accused to move out because he refused to pay rent for a whole year.

The prosecutor said that when the landlord went to check the house after the accused had moved out, he discovered that Ezenwa had done some damage.

“When Emeka told the accused to pay for all items he damaged, he failed to pay.

“The complainant reported the case to the Police and the accused was immediately arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Section 348 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The section prescribes two-year imprisonment for unlawful damage to property.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 21 for mention.

