French Open: Title up for grabs for women; Murray, top men in quarterfinals
Los Angeles Times
French Open: Title up for grabs for women; Murray, top men in quarterfinals
For all of the tumult in the French Open women's draw and the unfamiliar names filling the quarterfinal slots, the men's tournament has been much more about the usual suspects: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and, of course, Rafael Nadal.
