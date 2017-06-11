Tension in Enugu as police kill Okada man over N50 bribe

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – There is tension in Ikpamodo, Enugu Ezike, in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the killing of a 38 year old man, Bitrus Chukwudi Ugwuanyi over his alleged inability to pay N50 bribe to police men.

Ugwuanyi, who was an Okada (commercial motorcycle) rider, was carrying a pregnant woman from Obollo Afor in Udenu Local Government to Ogrute in Enugu Ezike, when he was arrested by policemen at a road block at Ugwu Ekposhi and asked to pay the N50 but the deceased reportedly said that he had nothing, as he was on his first trip for the day.

