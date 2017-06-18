Pages Navigation Menu

Tension in Ondo oil producing communities – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 18, 2017


Tension in Ondo oil producing communities
OIL producing communities in Ondo State is kicking over the state government's decision to dissolve oil related committees in Ilaje local government area of the state. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had, last week, …
