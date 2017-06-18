Tension in Ondo oil producing communities

Dayo Johnson, Akure

OIL producing communities in Ondo State is kicking over the state government’s decision to dissolve oil related committees in Ilaje local government area of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had, last week, dissolved the oil bearing communities’ committees in the state.

Tension is building up in the communities over the government action.

The communities, under the AICECUM, Obe Confederation and ASICOPC, said the government, under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), did not have any role to play in the composition and dissolution of oil bearing committees.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the President of Coastline Integrity Forum of Ugbo-Ilaje, Mr Wole Ogungbeje, his Secretary, Mr Samuel Ebiwanon and Publicity Secretary, Dapo Ojajuni, asked the government to steer clear their association or be resisted.

They said the action of the government in the appointment of officers into the board of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and the purported dissolution of oil related committees is like pitching its tent on the side of Mahin and Eseodo people against Ugbo.

The post Tension in Ondo oil producing communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

