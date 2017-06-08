Tension Looms In The North As 19 State Governors Disowns Arewa Youths For Inciting That Igbos Should Go

Governors of the 19 northern states yesterday disowned a coalition of Arewa youths who issued ultimatum to Igbo people to vacate the northern part of Nigeria within three months.

The Borno State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues in Maiduguri yesterday, said the governors were in touch with heads of security agencies and had taken measures that would guarantee the rights of all Nigerians to live in the 19 states of the North.

The governors also called on security agencies to arrest the youths and probe the motive behind the call.

“On behalf of the governors of the 19 northern states, we totally condemn such irresponsible pronouncements by those groups. We disown, and we are totally distancing ourselves from those faceless groups who don’t have the mandate of the people of Northern Nigeria to make such loud pronouncements,” Shettima said.

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai had earlier yesterday ordered the arrest of leaders of the Arewa groups that issued the ultimatum in Kaduna Tuesday.

El-Rufai who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Samuel Aruwan, said, “We will not tolerate such irresponsible statements and conduct in our state. The statement issued by the ‘northern youths’ violates the laws of Kaduna State. Therefore, the Kaduna State Government has directed that its Ministry of Justice should prepare charges and prosecute the signatories and anyone complicit in arranging this egregious assault on the rights of fellow citizens.”

On its part, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, “The attention of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to the press statement issued by a Coalition of Northern Youth groups…. This position of the groups was as a result of the persistent agitations of some members of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the actualization of the Republic of Biafra, which have continued to threaten the unity, peace and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“ACF wishes to draw the attention of all concerned to note that our democratic system of government which is anchored on law guarantees free movement of all Nigerians to any part of the country and to also pursue their legitimate livelihood devoid of any hindrance or molestation by any group or individuals. Furthermore, the system allows settlement of all grievances through our elected representatives in both the National and states assemblies and the law courts. Any act to the contrary, is therefore, a breach of law and order that are not helpful. ACF appreciates the frustrations of the Northern Youth Groups with the activities of MASSOB and IPOB members, but would not encourage any act that is not in conformity with the law by any group or individuals which will do no one any good. ACF therefore, appeals for caution over unguarded utterances or statements that are capable of jeopardizing the unity, peace and corporate existence of Nigeria.”

Reacting also, the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the FCT described the utterances of the groups as evil and a threat to national security and unity; saying that both the leaders and sponsors of the groups should be arrested with immediate effect.

The Spokesperson of the Association, Reverend John Joseph Hayab said, “Which North do they claim to be speaking for and making this evil threat? What Nigeria needs today is unity for progress not threat from people.”

Also, the chairman, Council of Yoruba Obas and Chiefs in the 19 northern states and Abuja, Ambassador Mohammed Arigbabuwo, advised the Federal Government to call a meeting of responsible elders among the Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and other tribes to discuss the way out to avoid any form of mayhem.

“Nobody can go to anywhere because we do not have another country, we can only be proud of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, the President of the Igbo in Kaduna, Barrister Chris Nnoli said there was no cause for alarm since Governor Nasir El-Rufai had ordered the arrest of the people who issued the threat. The groups however insisted on their ultimatum.

