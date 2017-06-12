Tequila Reduces Weight And Heart Disease – Plus Five Other Benefits You Didn’t Know About

It’s very rare for me to say no to a tequila, especially when it comes with a slice of pineapple and Tabasco.

Yum.

But every now and then, when someone gives me shit for drinking the golden liquid, I cut them down by busting out a few facts regarding its health benefits.

Then Nigella Lawson tweeted this:

Say whaaaaat?!

Unfortunately other spirits work just as well, and gargling your spirit of choice won’t instantly cure your flu, but it will kill some of the germs.

Nigella isn’t the only one sharing some half-truths about the benefits of tequila. The Telegraph listed other “health” benefits that you can use to convince yourself and others that tequila is the only way to go:

1. It might help you avoid a hangover

While most kinds of tequila will definitely give you a hangover, one, apparently, won’t: blanco tequila, as it’s made entirely from the agave plant.

2. Its base ingredient helps treat colon disease

Looking for drugs for your colon? Sip on some tequila. A compound derived from agave is “the ideal natural carrier of drugs for the colon” – although we aren’t too sure if that’s in tequila form or just the plant.

3. It reduces heart disease…

OK, this one applies to alcohol in general, but “alcohol consumption in moderation has reproducible and plausible effects on markers of coronary heart disease risk” so moderate tequila consumption applies, too.

4. It’ll make you thin (possibly)

It’s the agave again. The Telegraph explains that “the fructan compounds derived from it have been proven to keep mice’s weight down” and in the scientific world, mice = humans.

5. It’s good for your gut

It’s all about the fructans. They are also “good prebiotics”, which means that they are beneficial for the gastrointestinal microflora that aid both digestion and more general health. Yay.

6. It’s not as bad as beer and wine

Tequila’s calories per unit is lower than beer and wine. And that’s it. That’s definitely a reason to drink it.

7. It’s basically a sleeping pill in liquid form

It’s a brilliant curb of insomnia. This is true.

While those “facts” are a bit suspect, here are a few others about tequila that you can add to your firing list.

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

