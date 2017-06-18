Ter Stegen Says Messi Is The Best And Iniesta Is Spectacular

Andre Ter Stegen has praised teammates, Messi and Iniesta, calling them the best and spectacular respectively.

The Germany international has now become an undisputed starter, after playing backup to Bravo for two years.

Ter Stegen praised Messi, who was once again at his best in the 2016/17 season, scoring over 50 goals.

Iniesta on the other hand, won another trophy, adding the Copa del Rey to his silverware haul.

