Terrorism: Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE cut links with Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of destabilising the region. They say Qatar backs terrorist groups including Islamic State (IS). The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with Qatar and largely isolating it. […]

