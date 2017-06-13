Pages Navigation Menu

Terry Tha Rapman Declares His Love For Bbnaija’s Housemate Marvis (Watch Video)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Oh Wow! Who knew veteran rapper Terry tha Rapman had a thing for BigBrother Naija’s finalist, Marvis Nkornwi? In an edition of TheNet’s ‘NetSecretQuestions’, the rapper talks about his long standing crush for her, his last visit to the strip club and who he prefers between Ikechukwu and Naeto C. Watch video below:-

