Terry Tha Rapman Declares His Love For Bbnaija’s Housemate Marvis (Watch Video)

Oh Wow! Who knew veteran rapper Terry tha Rapman had a thing for BigBrother Naija’s finalist, Marvis Nkornwi? In an edition of TheNet’s ‘NetSecretQuestions’, the rapper talks about his long standing crush for her, his last visit to the strip club and who he prefers between Ikechukwu and Naeto C. Watch video below:-

