Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TETFUND spends N7bn on projects in Sokoto Varsity, in 7 years – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

TETFUND spends N7bn on projects in Sokoto Varsity, in 7 years
Vanguard
The Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TETFUND), said it had spent about N7 billion on the execution of projects and training of staff at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, from 2011 to date. The Executive Secretary of the fund, Dr Abdullahi Baffa
Tetfund releases over N100b to tertiary institutionsDaily Trust
TETFUND Commits N7bn to Projects in Danfodiyo VarsityTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.