Call for new Lesotho govt to comply with human rights obligations – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Call for new Lesotho govt to comply with human rights obligations
Eyewitness News
New Prime Minister Tom Thabane will begin his duties on Saturday after being inaugurated following the defeat of former prime minister Pakalitha Mosisidi in this month's polls. Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae "Tom" Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
Lesotho: Thabane Takes Over 'Deeply Divided Lesotho' As Opposition MPs Boycott Inauguration
Lesotho hailed for peaceful transfer of power
Lesotho's new PM sworn-in after estranged wife's murder
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!