“That Is Not A Beer Belly” – Photos Show Pregnant Trans Man

The couple call themselves “accidental gay parents”, thrown into the world of parenting when a sister couldn’t care for her kids.

Now, Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese – of Biff and I fame – have found themselves pregnant with their own child.

But unlike most first-time parents, Reese is a transgender man who is expecting their baby, “diagnosed as a boy”, in July, reports CNN.

The two, who have been together for seven years, couldn’t be happier:

Assigned the “female gender at birth” Reese explains in a Facebook video that he kept his “original parts,” because he never wanted to change his body:

I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications. I’m OK with my body being a trans body. I’m OK being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby. I don’t feel like it makes me any less of a man. I just happen to be a man who is able to carry a baby.

Reese isn’t the first trans man to have a child, and he looks to those who have had children before him for inspiration.

Watch the full video, below:

Speaking to CNN, on the other hand, Chaplow said that as the pregnancy progressed, “it was like more and more obvious that it’s not just a guy with a beer belly”.

Dedicated parents, the two are prepping their two kids for the arrival of another. They said everything is going fine, except for the cravings and heartburn, explains Reese:

“Getting heartburn after every single meal all the time, that is a bummer,” he said, adding that the strangest and strongest craving he has had has been for McDonald’s French fries, which his friends had to bring him in the middle of the night.

Same same, but different.

