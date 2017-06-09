The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be hosted at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday June 8th. The FedEx St. Jude Classic 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 166 player strong field for the FedEx St. Jude Classic have been paired into 56 two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 1 Tee Times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Seung-Yul Noh Rory Sabbatini David Duval 7:10 AM Bill Lunde Roberto Castro Tyrone Van Aswegen 7:20 AM Brendon de Jonge Tag Ridings Andrew Loupe 7:30 AM Troy Merritt K.J. Choi Retief Goosen 7:40 AM Danny Lee Matt Every Nick Watney 7:50 AM Charl Schwartzel Davis Love III Ernie Els 8:00 AM Alex Cejka Brian Gay Ryan Palmer 8:10 AM Spencer Levin Gonzalo Fdez-Castano John Peterson 8:20 AM Camilo Villegas Cameron Tringale Martin Flores 8:30 AM Andres Romero Greg Owen Harold Varner III 8:40 AM S.J. Park Bobby Wyatt Oliver Peacock 8:50 AM Tyler Aldridge Brandon Hagy Nicholas Lindheim 9:00 AM Mark Anderson Seamus Power Brett Drewitt 12:00 PM Boo Weekley Scott Brown Shawn Stefani 12:10 PM Ken Duke John Huh Chris Stroud 12:20 PM George McNeill Ricky Barnes Steve Wheatcroft 12:30 PM D.A. Points Brian Stuard Chris Kirk 12:40 PM Russell Henley Graeme McDowell Jim Furyk 12:50 PM Hudson Swafford Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson 1:00 PM Stuart Appleby Dicky Pride David Hearn 1:10 PM Chad Campbell Brett Stegmaier Dominic Bozzelli 1:20 PM Ian Poulter Whee Kim Mark Hubbard 1:30 PM Matt Jones John Rollins Tim Wilkinson 1:40 PM Ryan Armour Xander Schauffele Joel Dahmen 1:50 PM Sam Saunders Ryan Brehm Richie Schembechler II 2:00 PM Willy Wilcox Sebastian Munoz Garrett Osborn 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Arjun Atwal Will MacKenzie Patrick Rodgers 7:10 AM Bryce Molder Robert Garrigus Zac Blair 7:20 AM Daniel Summerhays Cameron Percy J.T. Poston 7:30 AM William McGirt Peter Malnati J.B. Holmes 7:40 AM Billy Horschel Kevin Chappell Cody Gribble 7:50 AM Rickie Fowler Daniel Berger Adam Scott 8:00 AM Russell Knox Fabian Gomez Hunter Mahan 8:10 AM Michael Thompson Kyle Stanley Charlie Wi 8:20 AM Scott Stallings Bob Estes Kevin Tway 8:30 AM John Merrick Blayne Barber Grayson Murray 8:40 AM Bobby Gates Richy Werenski Brian Campbell 8:50 AM Hiroshi Iwata Bryson DeChambeau Peter Uihlein 9:00 AM Julian Etulain Zack Sucher Braden Thornberry 12:00 PM Mark Wilson Jason Bohn Shane Bertsch 12:10 PM Ben Crane Harris English Kyle Reifers 12:20 PM Chez Reavie Sung Kang Ryan Blaum 12:30 PM Smylie Kaufman J.J. Henry Ben Martin 12:40 PM Steven Bowditch Stewart Cink Francesco Molinari 12:50 PM Scott Piercy Robert Streb Vijay Singh 1:00 PM Andres Gonzales Derek Fathauer Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:10 PM Chad Collins Luke List Patton Kizzire 1:20 PM Carl Pettersson Johnson Wagner Michael Putnam 1:30 PM Steven Alker Jonathan Randolph Curtis Luck 1:40 PM Max Homa Trey Mullinax Chip Deason 1:50 PM Brad Fritsch Rick Lamb Sam Horsfield 2:00 PM Tom Hoge Miguel Angel Carballo Jordan Russell

