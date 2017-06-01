The 2017 Memorial Tournament Field Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be hosted at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday June 1st. The Memorial Tournament 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am local time.

The 132 player strong field for the Memorial Tournament have been paired into 42 two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Memorial Tournament Round 1 Tee Times

The Memorial Tournament 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Jamie Lovemark Zac Blair C.T. Pan 7:31 AM Sean O’Hair Ricky Barnes Jason Kokrak 7:42 AM Camilo Villegas Scott Brown Anirban Lahiri 7:53 AM Charley Hoffman Scott Piercy Alex Cejka 8:04 AM James Hahn David Lingmerth Vijay Singh 8:15 AM Matt Every Webb Simpson Keegan Bradley 8:26 AM Tony Finau Steven Bowditch Steve Stricker 8:37 AM Billy Horschel Ben Martin Stewart Cink 8:48 AM Kevin Chappell Mackenzie Hughes Luke Donald 8:59 AM Brendon de Jonge Soren Kjeldsen Kevin Tway 12:10 PM Kevin Streelman Lucas Glover Morgan Hoffmann 12:21 PM Martin Laird Ryo Ishikawa Harold Varner III 12:32 PM Gary Woodland Kyle Stanley Grayson Murray 12:43 PM Brendan Steele Danny Lee Retief Goosen 12:54 PM Brian Harman Fabian Gomez K.J. Choi 1:05 PM Aaron Baddeley Jason Dufner Hunter Mahan 1:16 PM Rickie Fowler Hideki Matsuyama Jon Rahm 1:27 PM Si Woo Kim Jason Day Adam Scott 1:38 PM Adam Hadwin Charl Schwartzel Emiliano Grillo 1:49 PM Peter Uihlein Ryan Ruffels Scott Gregory 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM David Hearn Kelly Kraft Ross Fisher 7:31 AM Kyle Reifers Patrick Rodgers Byeong Hun An 7:42 AM Daniel Summerhays Rafa Cabrera Bello J.J. Spaun 7:53 AM Hudson Swafford Zach Johnson Nick Taylor 8:04 AM Marc Leishman Patrick Reed Ryan Moore 8:15 AM Bubba Watson Chris Kirk J.B. Holmes 8:26 AM Kevin Kisner Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas 8:37 AM Dustin Johnson William McGirt Phil Mickelson 8:48 AM Jonas Blixt D.A. Points Pat Perez 8:59 AM Ryan Armour Matthew Griffin Curtis Luck 12:10 PM Carl Pettersson Graham DeLaet Luke List 12:21 PM Patton Kizzire Patrick Cantlay Michael Kim 12:32 PM Sung Kang Ollie Schniederjans Tommy Fleetwood 12:43 PM Cameron Smith Rod Pampling Russell Knox 12:54 PM Brian Stuard Padraig Harrington Matt Kuchar 1:05 PM Jim Herman Vaughn Taylor Smylie Kaufman 1:16 PM Greg Chalmers Shane Lowry Jim Furyk 1:27 PM Billy Hurley III Brooks Koepka Bill Haas 1:38 PM Johnson Wagner Roberto Castro Bud Cauley 1:49 PM Sam Saunders Yuta Ikeda Brett Coletta

