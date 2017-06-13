The 2017 US Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 US Open will be hosted at the Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin on Thursday June 15th. The US Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:45 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the US Open have been paired into 52 two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 US Open Round 1 Tee Times

The US Open 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 6:45 AM Jordan Niebrugge Talor Gooch Kevin Dougherty 6:56 AM Andres Romero Brice Garnett 7:07 AM Yusaku Miyazato J.T. Poston Aaron Rai 7:18 AM David Lingmerth Paul Dunne Hao Tong Li 7:29 AM Stewart Hagestad Chez Reavie Gene Sauers 7:40 AM Brandt Snedeker Alex Noren Tyrrell Hatton 7:51 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Thomas Pieters Brooks Koepka 8:02 AM Gary Woodland J.B. Holmes Jason Kokrak 8:13 AM Russell Knox Scott Gregory Martin Laird 8:24 AM Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel Branden Grace 8:35 AM Webb Simpson Ernie Els Lucas Glover 8:46 AM Tyson Alexander Chris Crawford Max Greyserman 8:57 AM Matthew Campbell Garrett Osborn Walker Lee 12:30 PM Jack Maguire Corey Conners Ben Kohles 12:41 PM Eddie Pepperell Chan Kim 12:52 PM Jhonattan Vegas Yuta Ikeda Sean O’Hair 1:03 PM Andrew Johnston Brian Stuard George Coetzee 1:14 PM Marc Leishman Pat Perez Si Woo Kim 1:25 PM Russell Henley Scottie Scheffler Harris English 1:36 PM Bubba Watson Adam Scott Sergio Garcia 1:47 PM Henrik Stenson Charl Schwartzel Louis Oosthuizen 1:58 PM Jimmy Walker Justin Thomas Paul Casey 2:09 PM Jason Day Justin Rose Rory McIlroy 2:20 PM Steve Stricker Stewart Cink Phil Mickelson 2:31 PM Ryan Brehm John Oda Jonathan Randolph 2:42 PM Mason Andersen Derek Barron Roman Robledo 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 6:45 AM Ted Potter, Jr. Daniel Chopra 6:56 AM Shugo Imahira Matt Wallace 7:07 AM Charley Hoffman Jason Dufner Hideto Tanihara 7:18 AM Jeunghun Wang Thomas Aiken Bradley Dredge 7:29 AM Scott Harvey Jamie Lovemark Michael Putnam 7:40 AM Brian Harman Tommy Fleetwood Bud Cauley 7:51 AM Hideki Matsuyama Rickie Fowler Jon Rahm 8:02 AM Lee Westwood Ross Fisher Graeme McDowell 8:13 AM Danny Willett Zach Johnson Angel Cabrera 8:24 AM Matt Kuchar Francesco Molinari Patrick Reed 8:35 AM Martin Kaymer Jordan Spieth Dustin Johnson 8:46 AM Joaquin Niemann Stephan Jaeger Joel Stalter 8:57 AM Daniel Miernicki Sahith Theegala 12:30 PM Wade Ormsby Oliver Bekker Kyle Thompson 12:41 PM Brandon Stone Troy Merritt 12:52 PM Satoshi Kodaira Daniel Summerhays Alexander Levy 1:03 PM William McGirt Keegan Bradley Kevin Na 1:14 PM Brad Dalke Wesley Bryan Brendan Steele 1:25 PM Nick Flanagan Richie Ramsay Bryson DeChambeau 1:36 PM Daniel Berger Roberto Castro Bill Haas 1:47 PM Adam Hadwin Emiliano Grillo C.T. Pan 1:58 PM Scott Piercy Shane Lowry Jim Furyk 2:09 PM Matthew Fitzpatrick Peter Uihlein Byeong Hun An 2:20 PM Kevin Chappell Maverick McNealy Bernd Wiesberger 2:31 PM Xander Schauffele Trey Mullinax Cameron Champ 2:42 PM Sam Ryder Alex Smalley Andy Pope

