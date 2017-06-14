The Appeal Court verdict on Edo guber poll

LAST Friday, the Court of Appeal sit- ting in Benin, Edo State, explicably and unequivocally unanimously affirmed the verdict of the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal that Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and not Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won the September 2016 governorship elec- tion in the state. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read In his reading of the undivided de- cision of the justices of the appellate court, Justice M. O. Bolaji-Yusuf main- tained that the court threw out the case of the PDP because the decision of the lower court was “thorough” and “unassailable”. It sustained the lower court’s valid conclusion that PDP’s case, like its quest to govern the state, lacks merit. What the foregoing amount to is a repetition of what the PDP, its candidate, and its few supporters don’t like to acknowledge: the Edo electorate never voted for it. The party is very well aware of this fact but likes to pretend it’s a darling of the voters. Its labours in the court are mere non- functional academic exercises, sheer waste of money, and an incredible way of blunting the harsh reality of defeat. The Edo APC didn’t rob the PDP of any mandate. It never had one in the first place. That’s what the tribunal and the appellate court confirmed. The votes it secured during the elections were mainly all it had. Nothing more, for the fact must be stated that the PDP in Edo is its own mortal enemy. It is

the one robbing itself of votes.

To this end, serious soul-searching behoves the PDP. The party behaves as if it never has a past a terrible one to be precise – that its defeat at the poll can be traced to. Unless and until the umbrella party purges itself of the un- sightly and multiple stains of lack of coherent ideology, viable vision, and un- feigned sensitivity to the needs of the people, it will be continually rejected by the Edo voters.

As a matter of fact, the commend-able performances of the APC under erstwhile Governor Adams Oshiomhole and now as are being seen under the ca- pable leadership of Governor Obaseki make the product that is PDP less and less desirable to the voters. The meaning that governance during the eight years of Comrade Oshiomhole brought to the lives of Edo people exposed the fraud and anaemic efforts of the PDP governors. The people realised that they had been serially defrauded and cheated by a party which noised it deafeningly that it was there for them. More school children were made ignorant. The education system suffered im- possible neglect. Public utilities waned and went weak. Many more facilities went moribund in the locust years of the PDP. The goons in that party and their insatiable god-fathers feasted riotously on the common till while the people suffered on all fronts. Edo under the reigns of the PDP deteriorated and blossomed retrogressively in the column of dysfunctional states within Nigeria. All of the above and more taught the