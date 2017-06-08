The Ask Series: BOI Need to Support the Fashion Industry – Uche Nnaji

The weekly conversational series ‘The Ask Series’ had fashion entrepreneur and founder of African’s premium fashion and lifestyle brand OUCH Uche Nnaji as its guest. This edition which was tagged the fashion business edition was moderated by Omena Daniels and had several fashion start-up owners and fashion value chain players in attendance. It was an interesting melting point of conversation and networking for all.

While answering questions from participants at this edition of The Ask Series, Uche Nnaji touched on various areas in the fashion business in Nigeria including design, sourcing, production and pricing. Speaking at this edition he said, “fashion entrepreneurs must not be involved only in the glitz and glamour of the industry, they must begin to put in quality work to help build a sustainable fashion brand.”

This edition which is its 4th in the series hosted at The Waterside Ikoyi also had Uche Nnaji speak passionately about how the government through organisations like Bank Of Industry needs to genuinely support the industry which is capable of growing the national GDP and also create jobs.

The series continues next week Wednesday with TV girl Lamide Akintobi as the guest.

