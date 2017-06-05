Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The audacious story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, the woman who chased the Alake of Egbaland from the throne in 1949 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

The audacious story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, the woman who chased the Alake of Egbaland from the throne in 1949
NAIJ.COM
Born on October 25, 1900 in Abeokuta in present day capital of Ogun state, South west Nigeria, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, was a women's rights activist and a traditional aristocrat in Nigeria. She was one of the most prominent women leaders in her
Alake writes FG over plan to scrap FUNAAB courseVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.