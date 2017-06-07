The #CapeStorm Sea Point Foam Party Swallowed Cars Whole [Videos]

If you happen to be around Sea Point at the moment, things are going down.

You want foam? You got foam, my friends.

This via Stu:

Stu again:

We don’t know where this video comes from, but it’s doing the rounds now on WhatsApp.

You can only watch this video below if you promise to RELAX, RELAX, RELAX, RELAX, CALM DOWN and RELAX:

This via Cape Talk, posted at around midday, is a beautiful timelapse:

This via Facebook of The Grand in Granger Bay under siege:

I’m going to recommend you also check out the moment the Cavendish Square roof takes flight – see that HERE.

Via an email from OurHood, sent to all residents in the Camps Bay / Clifton area, it’s clear that the City of Cape Town aren’t messing around:

The City of Cape Town has urged residents in coastal areas to move their vehicles to higher ground as sea swells of up to 12m are expected this afternoon. In a statement, the city also asked that property owners along the Atlantic Seaboard and False Bay coastline take special precautions to protect properties and businesses.

If you want all the alerts relevant to your area sign up HERE and stay informed.

If you have dogs, make sure they are #CapeStorm ready – this is Dexter suited up, courtesy of Nicci Felix:

Let’s end with a Donald Trump special – seen this one doing the rounds as well, and it’s some classic FAKE NEWS:

As the Donald himself might say…

Wrap up nice and warm, and if you want to be a hero why not donate to some very worthy causes HERE.

