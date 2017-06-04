‘The Chief’ Jidenna Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

How do you introduce a man that needs no introduction? You don’t! Jidenna we might say has it all, the looks, the hair, the voice and always the right attire to go with it. Still, there is more to the artist than meets the eye. As he takes us on the steady rise from the […]

The post ‘The Chief’ Jidenna Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

