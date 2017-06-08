Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Climate Post: Nonfederal Entities Declare Commitment to Paris Agreement – HuffPost

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Engadget

The Climate Post: Nonfederal Entities Declare Commitment to Paris Agreement
HuffPost
Despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, nonfederal entities are saying they will continue to fight climate change. Twelve states and Puerto Rico have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance, committing to uphold the
Trump's foreign policy fantasies are eroding US leadership roleThe Hill (blog)
Trump used our research to justify pulling out of the Paris agreement. He got it wrong.Washington Post
Trump's Climate ScapegoatProject Syndicate
SFGate –Economic Times –Fox News –Newsweek
all 163 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.