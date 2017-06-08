The Climate Post: Nonfederal Entities Declare Commitment to Paris Agreement – HuffPost
|
Engadget
|
The Climate Post: Nonfederal Entities Declare Commitment to Paris Agreement
HuffPost
Despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, nonfederal entities are saying they will continue to fight climate change. Twelve states and Puerto Rico have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance, committing to uphold the …
Trump's foreign policy fantasies are eroding US leadership role
Trump used our research to justify pulling out of the Paris agreement. He got it wrong.
Trump's Climate Scapegoat
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!