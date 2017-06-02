The Day 2Baba celebrated with Arsenal fans

Although pop star, 2Baba, who used to be known as Tuface, is a Chelsea freak, he demonstrated good sportsmanship by celebrating with fans of Arsenal Football Club after it won the English FA Cup last Saturday. Embattled Arsenal turned the table by beating Chelsea 2-1. 2Baba had made a surprise appearance during the FA Cup …

