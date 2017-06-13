Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Confusion in Maiduguri over multiple explosion – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Confusion in Maiduguri over multiple explosion
NAIJ.COM
There is confusion in Maiduguri, Borno state capital as multiple explosion rocked the state on Tuesday, June 13. READ ALSO: Quit notice to Igbo people: Osinbajo talks tough in meeting with Arewa; vows to punish troublemakers. The blast which caused …
Nigeria Army Says It Killed Boko Haram Leader, Frees Nine KidsWorld Politics Review
US Govt To Release Plan On Tackling Boko HaramThe Whistler
International Community Far From Meeting Funding Goals Needed To Prevent Famine In AfricaKaiser Family Foundation
TV360
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.