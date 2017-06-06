North Korea accuses Trump of being ‘selfish’ over Paris climate pact – CNN International
|
CNN International
|
North Korea accuses Trump of being 'selfish' over Paris climate pact
CNN International
(CNN) US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement has been criticized by major global powers from Europe to South America. Now North Korea is getting in on the act. In a statement Tuesday, Pyongyang said …
Top US politicians, CEOs, academics defy Trump, launch pro-Paris Accord coalition
States Give Trump The Finger, Form United States Climate Alliance
China is now looking to California – not Trump – to help lead the fight against climate change
