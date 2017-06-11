The Exciting Features Of The Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+

Samsung’s new S series flagship smartphones have finally been unveiled in Nigeria and it is entirely what the market expected it to be and much more. Samsung, thanks to its high-end smartphones like the Note series and the Galaxy S line has become a massive player in the smartphone space and why not? With every addition to its smartphone family comes new and exciting innovative add-ons putting Samsung far above the competition. The latest in its line-up, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, are definitely a continuation of the South Korean firm’s successes.

The exquisite Galaxy S8 series builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch for the Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch for Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions making multi-tasking more convenient.

The compact design of the S8 series enables comfortable one-handed operation while the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back makes for durability and a high-quality finish.

Exquisite Design

The corners of the smartphones have been rounded off leaving a powerful silhouette. The curves are harmoniously synchronized with the rounded edges to fit comfortably in a user’s hand. The obverse part of the phone is mostly just display with perfect symmetry, thereby virtually eliminating the bezel. The physical home button usually located in the front of the phone has been replaced with a digital home button, built into the glass.

Both devices feature a rear mounted fingerprint reader, quite close to the camera lens. A change that got people wondering how comfortable it will be but it is definitely something that can easily be adapted. The always-on display makes a return, and now shows you the home button whenever the phone is locked – so you know where to press to wake it up again.

Infinity Display-Do more with the bigger screen

Samsung has always had some of the best smartphone screens in the business, and that trend continues with the Galaxy S8 series. The Super AMOLED display panel has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 resulting in a crisp display and a pixel density of 530 ppi. The AMOLED panel delivers deep, inky blacks and incredible contrast, making images and video really pop allowing users immerse themselves in the action.

Whatever you are watching, the large AMOLED screen will bring the content to life with rich colors, intricate details, and stunning definition. Users can do more with their Galaxy S8 and S8+ whichever way the device is held. Movies will fill the display when watching in landscape mode for maximum immersion.

Camera

The Galaxy S8 and S8+’s 12 MP rear camera utilizes Dual Pixel technology for incredibly fast autofocus allowing users capture important moments. Thanks to the F1.7 lens, pictures appear bright and crisp even if taking in low-lit environments. Samsung did revamp the front-facing camera to an 8MP with auto focus. This will definitely excite selfie addicts as pictures come out sharp and vibrant. Another obvious addition is a new multi-frame image processor that takes three shots every single time a picture is taken, reducing blur and leaving users with a sharper shot.

Full HDR

The Samsung Galaxy S8 series are the first truly mobile HDR screen in the market. Samsung is partnering with Netflix and Amazon to offer HDR streaming to its phone, allowing users view HDR-enabled programming on a phone. This will definitely make a difference in terms of the brightness and clarity of the video, giving users a remarkable viewing experience.

Smooth Multitasking

The Galaxy S8 and S8+’s extended screen is perfect for multitasking. Users can multitask seamlessly while watching a video; just open your favorite IM app along with the video player using Multi Window and text with the full keyboard without having to hide the video playing. While the Multi Window resizes the whole app window, the Snap Window feature will display only the selected area so you can refer to it while you are doing any other task. This is absolutely a fun feature.

Enhanced Security

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer five types of security technologies: iris recognition (most secure biometric identification system available on a smartphone), face recognition, pattern, password, and PIN, users can easily choose their preferred method. Users can use the iris scanner to unlock their devices without having to swipe the phone. With the face recognition, users can instantly unlock their devices with a look. Without the PIN or pattern, simply look into the camera on the lock screen to unlock the device. Users can also use the Secure Folder app to save important files, images, videos, and apps.

IP68 certification for dust and water resistance

Similar to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are IP68 certified for dust and water. This feature protects the device from immersion in up to 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minutes. Users can use the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to capture memories at pool parties or out on the beach with loved ones. When wet, the device stops charging automatically to prevent short circuits.

In Conclusion

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones come with a plethora of features from the infinity display which gives an incredibly full screen experience to the absent bezels providing more space on the screen and a super sleek look and feel. The S8 and S8+ without sacrificing functionality on the altar of aesthetics are sure to give much more value than anticipated.

